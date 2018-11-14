The Black Keys - Let's Rock

With a low-fi high-five feel, The Black Keys appear to gentrify the rock’n’roll rodeo with an album of carefully poised tunes adhering to the rock-pop formula they spent their golden years trying to avoid.

As if someone’s made a noise complaint and the police have given them their final warning, The Black Keys fail to really erupt at any point.

There’s a strut and a swagger for sure, but a lack of the flair that saw them shine in their younger days. More roll than rock, there’s a party-atmosphere across this, as if it’s a final swansong for a once iconic act.

5/10

Words: Johnny Rogerson

