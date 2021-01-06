Texas - Hi

Texas are without doubt one of the most successful Scottish groups of their era, notching up more platinum records that you can shake a stick at. The band’s second spell hasn’t quite hit the heights of old, however, with reactivated album ‘The Conversation’ followed by ‘Texas 25’- essentially the band covering themselves – and 2017’s succinct ‘Jump On Board’.

Containing 14 songs and with guests ranging from Wu-Tang Clan to Richard Hawley via Clare Grogan, ‘Hi’ is the sound of Texas taking risks, seizing ideas as they pass, and in the process hitting their stride once more. Admirably broad, it doesn’t always hit the mark, but when it does the record rivals the band’s storied history, while pointing to a number of future avenues worthy of exploration.

Steeped in the classic soul reference points that made LPs such as ‘White On Blonde’ so successful, ‘Hi’ features a plethora of Motown-influenced stompers. Opener ‘Mr Haze’ splices together prime Diana Ross vibes with those neat Byrds-ian guitar lines, while ‘You Can Call Me’ is a Stax-style sizzler.

‘Heaven Knows’ is a pristine soul-pop workout, one that manages to be equal parts Detroit and Denniston. Yet it would be a disservice to say that ‘Hi’ is simply an R&B reference sheet – check out the Morricone sweep that frames ‘Just Want To Be Liked’ or the swirling Americana that dominates ‘Moonstar’.

Indeed, ‘Hi’ contains more than its fair share of curveballs. Linking once more with Wu-Tang Clan on the title cut, Texas absorb Twin Peaks vibes on ‘Falling’ and do their finest Buddy Holly salute on ‘Dark Fire’. Hell, ‘Look What You’ve Done’ nabs a reverb pedal from Wild Nothing, a sign that their Glasgow roots are intermingled with peers such as Teenage Fanclub.

A law unto themselves, ‘Hi’ is perhaps the most creative, absorbing, and playful statement we’ve had from Texas in over a decade. A reinvigorated set, it’s the sound of a band resurgent.

7/10

Words: Robin Murray

