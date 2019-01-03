Tenderlonious - Hard Rain

Tenderlonious is not one to shy away from experimentation. As one of the flag-bearers of the flourishing new jazz scene, he has provided a platform for much of the innovative hybridity we see in UK jazz today.

His new solo project, ‘Hard Rain’, embodies this fearless approach to production: the record shows a new side to the multi-instrumentalist, steering his jazz influences into new electronic territory across the 10-track project.

These tracks are made up of minimal, carefully calculated elements, creating a stripped-back sound that enhances the depth of the individual components, From dusty house jams to warped broken beat, ‘Hard Rain’ embodies the raw energy of Detroit, nodding to J Dilla, Larry Heard and Carl Craig in its output.

Designed as much for the dance floor as smoke-filled bedrooms, this album is a window into the mind of a producer refusing to be defined by, or reduced to, a singular style.

7/10

Words: Angus McKeon

