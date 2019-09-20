Temples - Hot Motion

Temples have been around long enough to know their strengths. The Kettering band work with a purpose, which usually results in sublime, melodic writing, immersive atmospherics and mesmerising production.

Coming out on the other side following a change in record label and a new drummer, they are stronger than ever, and the quality of this album speaks for itself. If their debut ‘Sun Structures’ signified an immense psych-rock statement, ‘Volcano’ represented the band’s second album challenge handled well; they tried out new things without compromising what they are about. ‘Hot Motion’ is ‘Sun Structures’ taken some steps further.

The poetic element in their music remains omnipresent, only this time “purer, primal” feelings are explored. The nostalgic ‘You’re Either On Something” goes back in time, it is intimate and personal, while ‘Monuments’ places emphasis on the contemporary, and the dynamic contrast creates a complex energy.

The band’s ability to transport the listener through dreamy soundscapes is stronger than ever, and this time it is partly achieved by incorporating deeper, darker textures such as the bold and cinematic ‘Hot Motion’. A stunning effort all-around, it is a pleasure to have Temples back, the prospect of where they can go from here is one of excitement and thrill.

8/10

Words: Susan Hansen

Dig it? Dig deeper: Tame Impala, Turquoise Sun, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

