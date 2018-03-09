Teleman - Family Of Aliens

London indie trio Teleman are back with their third album. Bouncing with tastefully witty track titles, fizzing synths and mechanic beats, ‘Family Of Aliens’ perfectly encapsulates the sound of 2018.

Kicking things off with the eponymous opener, ‘Family Of Aliens’ unfolds dissonant sounds, buoyantly opening the track list with glitch-pop rhythms and barbed synthetic electronics. Whilst the lyrics roll poetically off the tongue of frontman Jonny Saunders, the subtle, harmonising ‘oohs’ follow for an extra-terrestrial affect.

While each track on the album has its own authentic touch, the punching guitar-driven sound that we hear is the underlying glue that holds each song together. Whilst the boys have stapled themselves as an indie-rock group, ‘Family Of Aliens’ experiments with fluent pop culture and sprawling electronics.

“Are you ready? Are you okay?” asks penultimate track ‘Fun Destruction’ as it opens with robotic spoken word before it’s thrashed into a concoction of head bobbing trebles and, wired vocals. The juddering guitar perfectly complements Saunders’ vocals. Instrumentally driven, this track is by far the stand-out track of the album with the most inflamed loops of sound. Falling just short of three minutes long, ‘Fun Destruction’ is a short but sweet track, out to cause as much chaos as it possibly can; in the shortest amount of time, of course.

Contrasting with a slightly more mellow tone is ‘Cactus’, the second instalment of the album. The minimalistic tone creates a relevant, space-like edge. Predominantly bass lead, ‘Cactus’ uses techniques of soft vocals, with calming beats. Its one tone rhythm adds a futuristic drone-like, psychedelic touch.

Opening with distorted piano keys, and vocals that bounce alongside the offbeat is eighth track ‘Somebody’s Island.’ Playing around with soft percussions and sombre lyrics, this track treats us to a more melodically soothing side of Teleman. Concluding the album is ‘Starlight,’ a slow paced, lyrically driven ballad. Showering, shimmers of wistful sounds, this song completes the album on a nonchalant, wave-like journey.

7/10

Words: Laviea Thomas

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.