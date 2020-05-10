Teenage Waitress - Love & Chemicals

Every so often you listen to an album and are somewhat spirited away. When it comes to the debut album from Teenage Waitress, this is certainly the case.

'Love & Chemicals' is an impressive debut from the Southampton-based singer / songwriter Teenage Waitress aka Daniel J. Ash The album plays out like a collection of short stories and includes the singles 'I Don't Like This Party', ' The Mess You Made Me Make', 'You Ain't Got It Bad' and 'I'm Leaving Berlin which are a delicious mix of synth based indie pop which have received accolades and airplay from the likes of Radio X and BBC London, and it is easy to see why.

‘I’m Leaving Berlin’ has real Tame Impala vibes and is a standout track which showcases Daniel’s clever song writing skills. “Ever felt like you are not where you should be? Blew through the cracks in your routine and I’m getting kind of sick of playing make believe’. 'You Ain't Got It Bad’ is an infectious tune that you won’t be able to get out of your head. Actor Robert Carlyle is a huge fan and has tweeted his approval.

Cant stop singing this tune.. https://t.co/i28H2ubTR0 from the 'Love And Chemicals' album by @TeenageWaitress out soon — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 29, 2020

The catchy hooks and mesmerising beats of this track sound like something from the 80s but has a really fresh appeal and you could imagine this track on an indie film soundtrack.

‘The Mess You Make’ has a real nostalgic feel but with an electronic twist. This wouldn’t have sounded out of place on a Kinks album had they been releasing music in 2020. It talks of being in conflict with the voice in your head and the ramifications that this has. “That wicked voice, I hear it in my sleep. All blue-eyed boys have secrets they must keep.” There’s hints of Father John Misty in ‘Sweetie and ‘First Draft Love Song’ which showcases Daniel’s storytelling in abundance.

‘Love & Chemicals’ is the perfect antidote to lockdown, dark evenings and without doubt is a musical highlight of 2020.

8/10

Words: Emma Harrison

