Teebs - Anicca

Teebs has always enjoyed collaborating, but for ‘Anicca’ he‘s gone through his impressive rolodex and filled the album with talent: Panda Bear, MNDSGN, Thomas Stankiewicz and Sudan Archives, to name a few, all appear.

‘Black Dove’ is a standout moment and features Sudan Archives – feeling less like collaboration and more like a symbiotic experience as both artists play on each other’s strengths – but occasionally these distinguished guests get in the way of Mandowa’s delicate, filigree productions.

The artwork was also created by Mandowa: a stained glass window in which no matter the time of day one sees different colours and texture. The album works this way too. Play it during the day and its wonky beats and woozy basslines come to the fore, but at night the lurid and airy productions are your focus.

This is a career high from an artist about to reach his creative zenith.

8/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

Dig it? Dig deeper: Miguel Baptista Benedict, Prefuse 7, Shigeto

