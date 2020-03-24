Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Reigning supreme over the land of sunny beaches, bad mullets and bedroom pop, Australian-born Tash Sultana has stepped foot back in chart-covering territory with their latest album, â€˜Terra Firmaâ€™. This record should, perhaps, nod to all of the 25-year-oldâ€™s predecessors in the form of Erykah Badu, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley and the likes, but Tash has found a sound that is so unapologetically theirs.

Three years since their debut record, â€˜Terra Firmaâ€™ offers a much more nuanced and settled approach to Tashâ€™ ridiculously enormous musical palette, where their first album acted as a mismatch of a not-quite-yet figured out style.

Previously released tracks â€˜Pretty Ladyâ€™ and â€˜Sweet & Dandyâ€™ sit framed by this albums relentless bill of addictive tunes. â€˜Pretty Ladyâ€™ is a triumph, a clear highlight on the 14-track record providing a catchy riff irrefutable of a boogie in the sun with your pals post-pandemic. Â

â€˜Muskâ€™, the albumâ€™s opening track, needlessly demonstrates the one-person-band that Tash has bewilderingly figured out - layers and layers of instrumentals all self-taught by the artist, apparently accounting for 25 different instruments they can play having picked up the guitar at age three. Foggy falsetto vocals seeped in sugary sweet lyricism and guitar wizardry with as much reverb as any â€˜70s psych-rock tune, Tashâ€™ undeniable instrumental chemistry this time sound like all the best bits of their debut, but condensed.

The second half of the album breaks into an echo of lower-tempo ballads with possibly one too many similar-sounding tracks, those like â€˜Dream My Life Awayâ€™ and â€˜Comaâ€™ offering a stripped-back version of something that Tash can easily provide; acoustic renditions reminiscent of their days busking around Melbourne.

"If looks could kill, Iâ€™d be dead..." Tash opens on their penultimate track, â€˜Let The Light Inâ€™. Arguably the best display of Tashâ€™ outrageous vocal range, the album curates its own colossal finish with two strong tracks each worthy of a Billboard-topping slot.

Easy listening, bubbly, psych-pop-come-soul-come-funk and perhaps every other genre you could conjure up, Tash Sultana has come a long way from â€˜Flow Stateâ€™. Their sound hasnâ€™t evolved but simply bettered itself, and as per usual, finds its way around an extensive (and slightly absurd) range of instruments.

8/10

Words: Gemma Ross

