Syd - Broken Hearts Club

The trajectory of Sydney Bennett – otherwise known mononymously as Syd - is one that has gradually inched forwards into the spotlight.

Emerging from the depths of Odd Future, a young Syd The Kyd would offer her home-built studio set-up to the anarchic collective, a period that lead her to branch off into the more lo-fi, jazz-infused sound of newly formed band, The Internet . It is amongst the likes of Matt Martians, Steve Lacy and Patrick Paige II where Syd found her niche, experimenting in her performance and delivery which now broadens itself across R&B, a genre that is increasingly defined by a re-vamped SoundCloud-era.

‘Broken Hearts Club’ establishes Syd as a solo artist through and through. Spanning across the euphoric rush of a new relationship into the perplexity of being broken up with, the project captures Syd at her most bold and vulnerable. Opening track and stand out single ‘CYBAH’ sets off with big 80s drums and fluttering synths, paving the way for Syd’s gentle, sultry tone that wanders through the uneasiness of infatuation, piercing through with one question - “will you break my heart?” Joined by Louisiana vocalist Lucky Daye, there’s instantly an air of cool as the two merge forces over stylised guitar riffs and harmonies.

Versatility and dimension is at the core of the tracklist, from the bright and breezy ‘Right Track’ to the turbulent ‘BMHWDY,’ where Syd croons over the sudden turn in her relationship. Sensual slow jam ‘Control’ serves as a highlight moment, inviting production from Darkchild who adds a Noughties bounce that sees Syd’s take an approach that one would expect over a throwback Aaliyah record . Although fleeting in its nature, ‘Goodbye my Love’ is a gorgeous vocal progression that anticipates a euphoric live performance, leaving its bare production to elevate range and presence. As the project comes to a close, ‘Missing Out’ arrives at clarity and empowerment, twinkling in self-acceptance and moving forwards.

‘Broken Hearts Club’ - performed, co-written and co-produced by Syd – feels like definitive moment as the R&B mainstay truly settles into her solo endeavour.

9/10

Words: Ana Lamond

- - -

- - -