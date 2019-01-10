Swim Deep - Emerald Classics

Swim Deep’s wide-eyed indie pop dreaming is in full voice on their blissed-out third album ‘Emerald Classics’.

It’s a record all about community and the power of collective strength and it appears to have galvanised the Birmingham quintet into their best collection of songs yet.

Tracks like ‘Bruised’ and ‘World I Share’ whoosh and soar, and the whole thing is imbued with an infectious and vulnerable optimism best represented on the stirring sing-along ‘To Feel Good’.

Heavily indebted to ‘90s indie pop but never boringly reverential - it’s the sound of a band mining the past into a vibrant future.

7/10

Words: Martyn Young

Dig it? Dig deeper: The 1975, Wolf Alice, Primal Scream

