STR4TA - Aspects

Brit-funk is a true lost sound. Whereas close contemporary scenes such as Northern Soul and rare groove occupy actual supermarket compilations, Brit-funk – that raw, ragged UK slant on the jazz-funk sound – has long since been shunted to the sidelines.

Gilles Peterson has been a lifelong champion of the sound , and he links with vital musician Jean-Paul ‘Bluey’ Maunick on ST4TA, a new in-the-studio ensemble take on Brit-Funk, one that acts both as a homage to the sound and a creative venture in its own right.

Comparisons could include everyone from Atmosfear to A Certain Ratio, with STR4TA certainly tapping into the street level darkness that made Brit-Funk such an intense sound. There’s light in here too, however, and this makes ‘Aspects’ a rich, nuanced, and continually varied listening experience.

Opening with the title track, ‘Aspects’ is packed with dancefloor shufflers, the kind of rhythmic elasticity that only jazz can provide. ‘Rhythm In Your Mind’ and ‘Dance Desire’ are redolent of Gilles’ own legendary Dingwalls all-dayers, with their sweat-drenched approach oozing out of every pore.

‘We Like It’ is a bubbly, horn-enhanced workout, while ‘Steppers Crusade’ feels a micro-manifesto for a broader, and often disregarded scene. ‘Give In To What Is Real’ is propelled by a poetic urgency, while the afro-leaning rhythms on ‘Kinshasha FC’ show another level to STR4TA’s discourse.

Ending with the superb ‘Vision 9’ this project displays respect for the achievements of the past while displaying a willingness to rip up the rulebook when needed. The encapsulation of a vital British sound, ‘Aspects’ peels apart the Brit-Funk layers while adding new flavours to the mixture.

7/10

Words: Robin Murray

