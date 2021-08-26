Steve Gunn - Other You

Steve Gunn’s journey across the landscapes of America hits the West Coast on this bucolic, engrossing song cycle. A record that finds the guitarist expanding his collaborative nous – the assembled cast includes everyone from folk great Bridget St. John to harpist Mary Lattimore – ‘Other You’ in actuality hinges on his graceful finger-picking, an increasingly confident, refulgent vocal style.

‘Fulton’ and ‘Morning River’ are early highlights, while ‘Circuit Rider’ seems to exude the characteristics of the album’s Los Angeles setting. Closing with the reflective ‘Ever Feel That Way’, Steve Gunn marvels with the lightest of touches.

8/10

Dig This? Dig Deeper: Kurt Vile, Ryley Walker, Bert Jansch

Words: Robin Murray

