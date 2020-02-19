Steam Down Cover Wayne Shorter's Jazz Standard 'Etcetera'

London group Steam Down have stepped in to cover a Wayne Shorter standard.

The new recording is part of a wider project, with 'Blue Note Re:imagined' allowing a slew of modern jazz artists to rip up the label's catalogue.

A mesh of old and new, borrowed and Blue Note, the album features work from Jorja Smith, Poppy Ajudha, Ezra Collective, and more.

Steam Down are responsible for an electrifying new track, tackling Wayne Shorter's 'Etcetera'.

A recording illuminated by a clear love for the piece, the London outfit refuse to be hemmed in by the weight of history.

The group’s Ahnansé: “Wayne Shorter has long been my favourite saxophonist and composer in jazz. Reworking 'Etcetera' from his legendary Blue Note catalogue is a childhood dream come true.”

Tune in now.

