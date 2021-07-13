Sneakbo - Jestski Wave 3

‘Jetski Wave 3’ is the newest entry into the versatile space of UK music, delivered by non-other than the seasoned Brixton MC Sneakbo.

fConsisting of 16 tracks, and notable features from upcoming stars such as BackRoad Gee and Pa Salieu, to established craftsmen M24 and Ard Adz, there is a broad range of selection for fans. Encompassing the culture or “wave” the mixtape gives a taste of Sneakbo’s ability in a range of different palettes of music such as drill, grime and dancehall just to name a few.

The tape is an opportunity for Sneakbo’s audience to reacquaint themselves with the Brixton MC’s lyrical delivery, and uncanny ability to vocalise his thoughts and experiences with power and prowess. Sneakbo has a reputation of being one of strongest vocal deliverers on the mic in the UK, and this tape truly blossoms whenever he is able to find an unconventional pocket or springs to life whenever he utters the first bar in the subsequent sixteen bar verse; the songs which best showcase this are ‘Come A Long Way’ (feat. Ard Adz) and ‘Wag1’ (feat. BackRoad Gee).

All of which has been said points to a strong personal understanding of his penmanship and craftsmanship as an artist. However, this does not mean that are not any flaws or points in im-provement when it comes to large-scale projects; ‘Jetski Wave 3’ falls flat when it comes to bringing a new sound, something that the audience can hold onto and capture in the moment, the lack of innovation leaves the listener wanting more from the talented MC, but - as stated previously - his penmanship is clear. The mixtape resonates of recycled lyrical themes - sexual prominence, self-indulgence and a sense of obscurity, say – and while those are fun, there’s a feeling that some form of refinement, or second look, is needed.

‘Jetski Wave 3’ shows an ever-present Sneakbo reminding us of his ability and talent with the pen; it does a lot to impress, leaves us with plenty of songs to play throughout the summer and a hope for the future of UK music, but it also needs to be seen as a learning moment to allow for growth in audience and mainstream success.

7/10

Words: Ramy Abou-Setta

