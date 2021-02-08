Slowthai - Tyron

When Slowthaiâ€™s debut album dropped, he was an act with the world at his feet. A mercury nomination and work with Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator swiftly followed, before a controversial appearance at the 2020 NME Awards threatened to derail it all. On second album â€˜TYRONâ€™, Slowthai references this rollercoaster ride (most notably on the Skepta featuring â€˜Cancelledâ€™), but also looks inward. The resulting album is one of two separate, but equally impressive, halves.

Side One is the Slowthai youâ€™ve come to expect. Fast, hard-hitting tracks in his inimitable flow are broken up by high profile features from Skepta and A$AP Rocky. The lyrics pull back from the socially-conscious territory of debut â€˜Nothing Great About Britainâ€™ , focusing more on Slowthaiâ€™s personal experiences and the struggle of dealing with himself. The hyperactive braggadocio is still there on the surface, but the lyrics reflect an artist whoâ€™s far less sure of himself than he might seem. Side Two acts more as a reflection of the nervous energy which fuels the first collection of tracks.

Songs like â€˜I Triedâ€™ dive deep into Slowthaiâ€™s psyche, touching on the childhood aspirations and anxieties which pushed him onto the path heâ€™s currently on. â€˜Termsâ€™ (featuring Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry) is a more general lament which focuses on the judgement and wilful misunderstanding that comes with fame, while lead single â€˜Feel Awayâ€™ is a moving tribute to a failed relationship. None of this plays to the caricature of Slowthai which a lot of people have come to expect, but the sense is thatâ€™s exactly the point.

The easy response to the turbulent journey Slowthai has taken would be to pay a PR agency to draft an apology, upload it to social media and move on. With â€˜TYRONâ€™, Slowthai has chosen the harder path of recognising his faults, learning to accept them and trying to grow from the experience. Itâ€™s a multi-faceted and mature second album from an artist that a lot of people wrongly assumed could only work in one narrow lane.

9/10

Words: Jake Hawkes

