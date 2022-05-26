Sky Ferreira's 'Don't Forget' Is A Sublime Return

Sky Ferreira has shared her new single 'Don't Forget'.
The long, winding tale of Sky Ferreira's solo offers a fine balance between control and release; endless control, not a lot of releases.
'Don't Forget' is her first release in three years, crafted alongside Jorge Elbrecht and Tamaryn Brown, and it ends a long wait for something new.
Igniting a fresh chapter, the song has been in the works since at least 2019, as Pitchfork point out.
Gorgeous, dreamy pop dappled in hazy, late evening sunshine, 'Don't Forget' toys with nostalgia, while also retaining a hidden sense of venom.
In a statement, Sky says 'Don't Forget' is "about burning down houses", and its restraint suggests a panorama of emotion.
Tune in now.
- - -