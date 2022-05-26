Sky Ferreira's 'Don't Forget' Is A Sublime Return

Sky Ferreira has shared her new single 'Don't Forget'.

The long, winding tale of Sky Ferreira's solo offers a fine balance between control and release; endless control, not a lot of releases.

'Don't Forget' is her first release in three years, crafted alongside Jorge Elbrecht and Tamaryn Brown, and it ends a long wait for something new.

Igniting a fresh chapter, the song has been in the works since at least 2019, as Pitchfork point out .

Gorgeous, dreamy pop dappled in hazy, late evening sunshine, 'Don't Forget' toys with nostalgia, while also retaining a hidden sense of venom.

In a statement, Sky says 'Don't Forget' is "about burning down houses", and its restraint suggests a panorama of emotion.

Tune in now.

- - -