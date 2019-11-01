Skinny Girl Diet - Ideal Woman

Brave, unapologetic and adventurous, riot grrrl punk duo Skinny Girl Diet stay true to their individuality and experimental nature in sophomore album ‘Ideal Woman’.



Opening with distorted grunge-tinged ‘La Sirena’, we find ourselves in for a ride; one filled with the confidence the sisters exude in all their music, as the sultry vocals backed by a haunting imagery begin the 13-track journey.

Next comes the soulful ‘Witch of The Waste’, which harkens back to the riot grrrls’ signature blend of poignant lyricism and howling instrumentals. While ‘Shed Your Skin’ is somewhat a musical screaming match between the duo emphasized by a heavy, quick soundscape, tracks like ‘White Man’ make an impact with its anthemic presence and important theme of white male supremacy.

The album is stocked full of amalgamations of different sounds and messages with tracks like Western Civilisation’ driving home the message of sisterhood, that duo believe so strongly in, while title track ‘Ideal Woman’ reads as a standard love song with its angry chorus and meaningful song-writing.

Despite having only two members - on guitar and drums respectively - the album doesn’t dip in quality or impact. They brilliantly convey messages of frustration in headbanger tracks like ‘Outsider’ and ones of prowess in blues rock heavy ‘Warrior Queen’.

Within the 34-minute production there seems to be none that shine as a real stand-out track, yet there are none that disappoint. Whether in the off-kilter, bluesy sound of ‘Human Zoo’, the beat-heavy ‘StarFucker’, the echoing dreamy offering of ‘Golden’, or slow-build final track ‘ Clickbait’, the production surprises you and keeps you listening.

Driven by a passion to tell real, meaningful stories- without shying away from gritty topics-using their music, Skinny Diet Girl deliver with ‘Ideal Woman’ a creation that has strong messages encapsulated in a brilliant soundscape.

8/10

Words: Malvika Padin

- - -

- - -

