Skeamer - Black Roses

The world of UK Rap has no shortage of men who have faced difficult traumas, how they merge these experiences into their musical identities is often a defining element of their sound. Enter South London rap gem Skeamer; after recently releasing ‘Pride’ with Ard Adz he returns to the scene with ‘Black Roses’ a 15 track debut album.

Narrative takes the lead in this project, the depth and vulnerability of ‘Black Roses’ grows steadily with each track as Skeamer navigates the grief that remains from a difficult past and ruminates on the importance fatherhood has taken in the life he has chosen to build. Despite this being his debut, Skeamer has pulled in collabs with a collection of monumentally talented artists including Potter Payper, Scorcher, Snap Capone and Skore Beezy. It’s clear his compilation of ‘Black Roses’ was purposeful, his message is held at the forefront of the release, played out through raw and gritty raps.

He presents a down-tempo tone on ‘When It Rains It Pours’ and ‘No Time’ opening with direct and honest undertones. Against pitched up backing vocals, he ruminates on the cutthroat and painful nature of his experiences on the streets, taking ownership of his pain, not as a refillable source to draw aggression from but as a strengthening pillar of his character.

‘Fastlane’ pulls forward a palpable energy that sticks throughout the rest of the project. Hitting his stride on ‘Stay Real’, undeniably one of the strongest tracks; accompanied by Scorcher and Snap Capone the trio effortlessly bounce bars between eachother, held aloft over a heavy beat. ‘We Had Nothing’, ‘Pride’ and ‘Black Roses’ are three must listen to songs, between them they flex a stirring range of Skeamer’s sound and conceptual prowess.

He brings the project to a close with ‘Brotherly Love v3’ a flowing and bass heavy beat that frames a portrait of loss that is both deeply personal and the most soulful, harmonic element on the album. Skeamer’s lyrical ability and vulnerability have proven to make ‘Black Roses’ an incredibly strong debut, a stark exposé of the painful reality he’s been subjected, painting the clear image of a man seeking redemption through his truth.

7/10

Words: Naima Sutton

- - -

- - -