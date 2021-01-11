sir Was - Let The Morning Come

Positivity and optimism flow into the overall groove of sir Was’ beautiful new album ‘Let The Morning Come’. Joel Wästberg, the name behind the pseudonym, delivers life-affirming sincerity throughout his ten singles. Albeit a contrast, these singles have at their core Wästberg’s very real introspection into morality and time, whilst developing consistently in a dreamy atmosphere.

By accepting the unmanageable nature of time, a shift into love, self-acceptance and growth is inspired in his music. This serves for an overall sublime, distinctive sound – and an “intense feeling of being alive”.

8/10

Words: Amelia Kelly

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://sirwas.bandcamp.com/album/let-the-morning-come" href="https://sirwas.bandcamp.com/album/let-the-morning-come">Let The Morning Come by sir Was</a>

