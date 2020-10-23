Sinéad Harnett - Ready Is Always Too Late

A recent statement by Sinéad Harnett rings around my head, “I find it hard to be present sometimes.” But here I listen to her creation, her so-called “music baby”, and the present is exactly where I am. No worries about the days that exist on my peripheral but focussing on the sounds emulating from the speaker. In ‘Ready Is Always Too Late’, she has created that which she needed in crisis, to soothe others, with an unconscious whisper of escapism.

Sinéad Harnett has an ability to remove you from the external, to allow you to reflect without moving into territories you would prefer not to. A grounding experience of acceptance and peace, captured perfectly in ‘Stay’. “I’m used to disaster” she explains, but “you make me want to stay.”

And this theme of place is repeated throughout the opus. With the physical being intertwined with the emotional, finding peace in people rather than a geographical location (‘Take Me Away, feat. EARTHGANG’). Furthered by the sentence-long interlude of, “I don’t care where you’ve been, all I care is where you’re going...” we see the importance of movement rather than static placement. This idea of progression is perfectly suited to this, Harnett’s third album. With each step of her work only enhancing the respect she has rightfully gained as an artist. As with EARTHGANG, big names like Masego, Lucky Daye and VanJess have also been brought on board to be a part of this, the next wave of Harnett’s creative vision.

In a world that is overwhelming and ever changing, with new rules and regulations being introduced daily, many are struggling to find a place in which they can find calm. Here, Harnett offers a metaphysical place, a chance for you to delve into your subconscious and find the place you need, here and now. Sink into place, breathe and listen, because no other medium will ever be as transformative as music, and Harnett has reminded us of exactly that.

8/10

Words: Megan Walder

