She Drew The Gun - Revolution Of The Mind

Tender, bluesy folk dominated their debut LP, but on ‘Revolution Of Mind’ She Drew The Gun glisten with sonic flair on a confident, immersive sophomore effort.

A voice for the voiceless, Louisa Roacher’s lyricism is poignant and powerful as she offers a critique on social norms and government actions, her words lifted higher by zero-gravity synth lines and psychedelic splashes of guitar. Spoken-word that borders on rap at times, Roacher performs poetry that challenges the status quo to create a sonic revolution; “how can one be free whilst one lives in pain,” she defiantly sings.

It’s a stellar return from a truly important group.

8/10

Words: Johnny Rogerson

