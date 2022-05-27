Seventeen - Face The Sun

Made up of thirteen members and three sub-units, K-pop group Seventeen have returned with their fourth full length album, 'Face the Sun', and have once again proven their immense collaborative artistry.

As a lead single 'HOT' immediately provides an air of development within Seventeen’s sound. Compared to previous lead singles 'Ready to Love' and 'Rock with You', 'HOT' takes a more daring approach incorporating the group’s strong vocals with a combination of heavy dance and rock elements to produce a song that is intended to captivate.

The group’s vocal leader, Woozi’s name is scattered across the production credits. Alongside long-time Seventeen collaborator Bumzu, Woozi has contributed to the entire lyrical and production process of the album. His contribution is evident through the presentation of the different members. He gives space to allow rapper Wonwoo’s prominent roars to be heard on March, on 'IF you Leave Me' we get to experience the softness of Jun’s chorus as well as the well-versed vocals of DK and Seungkwan.

Interestingly on 'Face the Sun' we see members venture into different units. On tracks such as 'DON QUIXOTE' rappers S.Coups and Mingyu take a more melodic approach and then on 'Shadow' performer Dino impressively contributes to the rap verses. Despite the group’s categorisation of performers, vocalists and rappers, the tracks on Face the Sun reject each member’s individual position and instead effectively expose the group’s combined talents.

On final track 'Ash' we are introduced to rapper Vernon’s creative process as he contributes to the production and lyrics of the song. Influenced by a heavy trap beat and repetitive chorus, Ash speaks of rising up, rebelling against the norm and defying expectations. It rounds off the album and leaves an impression of progression as it differs from the usual Seventeen output. It showcases the experimental side of the group that has always stood out, unafraid to venture into unknown territory.

'Face the Sun' is a testament of Seventeen's influence as a key group within K-pop. The album dipped into heavy territory, experimenting with more rock and EDM elements contributing to a louder sound not often associated with the group. The album leaves an impression of rebellion and disorder, not in its sound but in terms of its message. Seventeen appear to be telling listeners to stray from the norm, find your own path and accept your differences.

7/10

Words: Abbie Aitken

- - -

- - -