Scribz Riley - Wish Me Luck

Although ‘Wish Me Luck’ serves as his debut solo project, it is not Scribz Riley’s first foray into the world of music. The East London-born singer-songwriter, rapper and producer has previously worked with some of the biggest artists in the world including J Hus, Khalid, H.E.R and Cardi B - winning two Grammy Awards for his work on the latters iconic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album. Now ready to step into the spotlight as an artist in his own right, the 26-year-old has finally delivered his highly-anticipated debut project: ‘Wish Me Luck’.

As good as the singles 'East Side', 'Mandy' and 'Impress Me (feat Headie One)' sounded upon release, they sound even better within the context of the project with 'Outta Your Way' standing out as a highlight in the feature-heavy first half. Boasting names such as 6lack, Kaash Paige and chart-topper Headie One, Scribz demonstrates his versatility across a host of tempos and flows, over seamlessly rich and layered production, weaving together sounds and styles like a needle and thread making a scarf to keep you warm for the winter.

That could also encapsulate the feeling of the album, as its stellar song-writing explores themes of love, heartbreak, trust and acceptance that hit so raw it may touch a nerve and put you in your feelings. But even if it does, Scribz makes it feel like he’s on the journey with you, endearing his sound to your ears through every drum, snare, melody and lyric. Each song is written purposefully, including either moments of introspection or sincerity and often both.

Every artist is at the top of their game and Scribz Riley holds his own with each of them, blending their respective styles into something so smooth and soulful, it lessens some of the sharpness in the profoundness expressed in their words, giving you the same warm sensation as a hot soup after being out in the cold.

It is a testament to Scribz Riley and the quality of the music, that it feels as though this EP could perhaps have been considered as a debut album. In the same breath it is exciting to know that when the album does come, it will have to be something truly special to stand shoulder to shoulder, and even surpass, the standard he’s set for himself on ‘Wish Me Luck’.

It is a project that is sure to be remembered as one of the standout projects of the year in and amongst a host of other quality releases. By the time you get to the closing track there is one thing that is abundantly clear. With talent like this, luck is one thing Scribz Riley is almost certainly not in need of.

9/10

Words: Aaron Bishop

