Sault - AIR

Sault’s mystery has long been part of the project’s most intoxicating qualities. For a long time, no one was even sure of the most basic biographical details behind Inflo, its central figure, and this lack of press penetration only added to the allure, granting each release the feeling of a bona fide event . Of course, it was also vital that those releases carried an innate gravitas of their own: 2020’s pairing, for example, ‘Untitled (Black Is)’ and ‘Untitled (Rise)’ moved as biting, genre-less soul music, a specifically UK leaning afro-centric coupling that worked without boundary.

It's perhaps the strength, potency, and identity of Sault’s back catalogue that makes ‘AIR’ such a disappointing release. Shorn of the soulful elements and venomous funk of that earlier work, it instead re-frames Sault as the artist project of a super-producer, and in the process loses much of the prior vitality. Leaning on the lush orchestral moments that filter through, say, Little Simz’ Inflo produced ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ or Adele’s ‘30’ (where he sculpted the final third) the new project feels like a statement of intent, a platform for the producer’s neo-classical liaisons. Yet while those previous recordings were framed around terrific songwriting – Simbi’s pen, Adele’s ripped up marriage vows – ‘AIR’ is like a soundtrack-without-a-film, and feels curiously listless.

Opener ‘Reality’ is a mood piece, and while atmospheric is little more than that. Cosmological mid-point ‘Solar’ reaches for the work of Alice Coltrane, say, but lacks the spiritual insight of the American artist. Indeed, it struggles to justify its 12 minute span, sullying under the weight of yet another orchestral fanfare.

‘Time Is Precious’ is pretty without being diverting, while closing pair ‘June 55’ and ‘Luos Higher’ are almost coffee table. It’s not bad music per se – you suspect Inflo is incapable of crafting something truly without creative heft – but it’s certainly nowhere near as vital, as pointed, or as finessed as Sault’s prior work. Indeed, it doesn’t touch on the lofty names ‘AIR’ has been paired with thus far – in the cluttered modern classical field, its cute brass stabs and choral chants are effective, but far from lingering at the forefront.

At times pretty, at others curiously appealing, ‘AIR’ is more-often-than-not simply boring, ca selection of mood music that fills up space without every truly saying anything. Inflo’s imperial run has shifted the axis of British music, and established his global reputation; coming so soon on the heels of pivotal production work for Little Simz and Adele – and Sault’s own 2021 album ‘Nine’ – you’re left to wonder, who truly asked for this record? Continual creation is all well and good, but ‘AIR’ doesn’t add much to Sault’s story to date, and instead of painting in the finer details simply leaves the broader picture much more blurred, and self-indulgent.

5/10

Words: Robin Murray

