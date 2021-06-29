Saint Sister - Where I Should End

In ‘Karaoke Song’ , the third track on their new album, Saint Sister describe singing ‘Sex Bomb’ by Tom Jones at a karaoke night. The song choice is unexpected – it’s hard to think of a song less suited to the delicate, angelic voices of these two musicians who met at in orchestra choir. Then again, since they started making music together in 2014, the Irish duo have never conformed to anyone’s expectations. They combine traditional harps with synths and drum machine beats; their songs take you on journeys through ethereal soundscapes and feature the most beautifully harmonised swearing you’ll ever hear.

Their latest album, 'Where I Should End', begins with the church organ of ‘My Brilliant Friend’ followed by the more upbeat pop-inflected vibes of ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Karaoke Song’. The acapella opening of ‘The Place That I Work’ hits a bittersweet note with a cameo from Irish musician Lisa Hannigan who helps the vocals shine against a minimalist accompaniment. ‘Irish Hour’ rises to a crescendo with exquisite strings and echoing drums. Then, Saint Sister follow with the subtle Americana vibes of ‘Date Night’ and the orchestral richness of ‘Oh My God Oh Canada’.

No song on the album hits as hard as ‘Manchester Air’ which was written a week before the 2018 Repeal the 8th Referendum where the Republic of Ireland voted to legalise abortion. Starting quietly with just the vocals, it grows into an immense, powerful sound assisted by the strings of Crash Ensemble. Then, Doherty’s harp takes centre-stage in the album’s penultimate song, ‘House 9’. It’s an atmospheric instrumental interlude that takes the duo back to their trad roots before morphing into the bounding synths of the final track, ‘Any Dreams?’.

Across the album, 'Where I Should End' shows the duo experimenting and trying to move away from the sound of their early work which their producer dubbed ‘atmosfolk’. It’s a shame that 'Where I Should End' has lost the wonderful witchy vibe that Saint Sister displayed in their first EP, 'Madrid', but they have swapped it for a more polished, cinematic soundscape that also sounds amazing.

More than any of the other tracks, ‘Any Dreams?’ has an addictive energy; it feels like it wants to be performed live. After singing in quiet, breathy voices throughout the rest of the album, this is the song where Saint Sister finally stop holding back and belt out the lyrics. It’s a refreshing and uplifting way to end the album. Maybe they could nail a Tom Jones karaoke cover after all.

7/10

Words: Rebecca Sibley

- - -

- - -