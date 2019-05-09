Roxy Girls - A Poverty Of Attention

There are many great things to witness in the North East. Off the cuff, there is an outstanding collection of bridges, a completely safe and in no way harrowing metro system, and cheesy chips and gravy (optional pause for re-reading and possible gagging).

It’s also the home of the Moshi Moshi signed and Marc Riley favourites, Roxy Girls — one of the most promising bands to come out of the area in a long, long while. ‘A Poverty Of Attention’ is the newly released, mind boggling brainchild of these Sunderland post-punk mavericks. Roxy Girls can be applauded for their unfaltering energy and attention to detail exuded in the brilliance of this mini-album.

Despite all the tracks being under three minutes, ‘A Poverty Of Attention’ packs. A. Punch. And an almighty one, at that. Featuring the previously released ‘Trials And Tribulations’ and ‘Spanners For Hands’, the Roxy Girls debut doesn’t hold back with their spectacularly loud and raucous trademark jangles.

New to their tracklist are five high-octane pieces, including ‘Two Dead Nuns’ and ‘Don’t End Up (In My Position)’. Each as boisterous as the next, which flourish with wacky clamouring, perfectly discordant and nimble guitar topped with half sung, semi-shouted vocals.

‘A Poverty Of Attention’ is unparalleled madness.

7/10

Words: Megan Berridge

