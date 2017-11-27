Ross From Friends - Family Portrait

Part of the vanguard of so-called lo-fi house (and perennial confusion- causer on festival lineups), Ross From Friends’ full length debut album comes almost three years on from outstanding breakthrough track ‘Talk To Me You’ll Understand’.

Building on the foundation of his previous EPs - in particular this year’s ‘Aphelion’, also released on the revered Brainfeeder label - new record ‘Family Portrait’ is another piece of work complete with the same warmly atmospheric soundscapes, gently shuffling house rhythms, and soothing vocal samples that have come to characterise the producer’s work.

Across 12 tracks, however, there is also ample space for experimentation and exploration; be it glitchy production more akin to label boss FlyLo, soaring saxophones and Rustie-esque guitars, and even fleeting elements of Björk.

All of this ultimately comes together to create an utterly enchanting piece of work. A record filled with countless intricate and carefully considered elements, and yet one that never feels cluttered, or at risk of losing its pervasive emotional resonance.

8/10

Words: James Kilpin

Dig it? Dig deeper: DJ Seinfeld, Mall Grab, DJ Boring

