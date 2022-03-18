Rosalía - MOTOMAMI

Rosalía has long since proved herself to be an icon. Re-contextuaising her Catalan heritage within a 21st century pop landscape, she’s been able to blend outright studio futurism with a sense of the distant past, gaining a rabid international audience in the process. While the English speaking world may have been slow to cotton on to her magic, Rosalía broke out with 2018’s ‘El Mal Querer’ and the ecstatic live shows that followed.

After a string of singles, collaborations, and unreal photoshoots, ‘MOTOMAMI’ finds Rosalía returning to a full length project. A singular endeavour even within her own sparkling output, it’s a tremendous record, a blast of energy and pan-genre flare that blends stunning curation with that magnetic central figure. Undoubtedly one of the year’s standout pop records – in any language – ‘MOTOMAMI’ is a sign of music’s integrated global stance, as well as Rosalía’s truly iconic status.

Opener ‘Saoko’ buzzes around your head for weeks after the first listen, while ‘Candy’ is bittersweet yet addictive. It’s not all high energy pop blasts, though – the vocal on ‘La Fama’ drips with emotion, while the absorbing ‘Genis’ presents multi-faceted emotions.

Moving her ambitions higher, the sonic palette ‘MOTOMAMI’ draws on feels ever more international. Take the Pharrell contributions to the glorious ‘Hentai’ or The Weeknd’s stroll-on appearance on ‘La Fama’ – big names to get, for sure, but it’s telling that Rosalía remains the magnetic centre of it all.

A blockbuster return where no aspect of its 16 track span feels wasted, ‘MOTOMAMI’ covers all the bases, and then some. ‘Bizcochito’ is a ruthlessly fun miniature, ‘Diablo’ pivots between her sultry vocal and the James Blake assisted production , and ‘Cuuuuuuute’ is an all-out blast of fun exuberance.

Dazzling in its parade of colour, ‘MOTOMAMI’ thrives on elements of subtlety. The high profile guests are used sparingly, and often in refreshing distinctive contexts, while the interpolations – ‘Candy’ nabs a slice of Burial’s ‘Archangel’ for instance – offer staggeringly different viewpoints on Rosalía’s work.

The album closes with contrasts, the emotive ‘Sakura’ following reggaeton burner ‘La Combi Versace’, a sign of the sheer breadth that this Catalan musician occupies. Landing just in time for the Spring sunshine, ‘MOTOMAMI’ blows away the lingering strictures of lockdown, and finds a true modern icon bathing in personal freedoms.

9/10

Words: Robin Murray

