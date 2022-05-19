Rina Sawayama's 'This Hell' Is A Titanic Return

Rina Sawayama's super-charged creativity is bound by context.

An artist keenly aware of her inspirations, she lets these sounds bleed through, paying homage by blasting them into the future.

A new era is unfolding, and 'This Hell' is the first step - and it includes a neat Shania Twain tribute.

Rina's cheeky "let's go girls" epitomises her approach, blending the old with the startlingly new in order to craft something defiant.

Paul Epworth's production contains a hint of Millennial gloss, while the lyrical reference points dart between femme icons - Britney, Princess Di, and Whitney Houston all get a shout out.

From the incredible key change - so redolent of those 00s bangers - to her crisp vocal, 'This Hell' feels like Rina Sawayama amplified, an entirely natural, wonderfully over-the-top cultural fusion.

