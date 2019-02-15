Rina Mushonga - In A Galaxy

The new Rina Mushonga is here, and it was certainly worth the wait. With four years of experimental craftsmanship poured into this album, ‘In A Galaxy’ embodies every inch of the title, as each track glides you through an interstellar journey, it’s spacey concoction of synth ballads creating a nostalgic shimmer of 80s pop.

Buzzing with electricity, ‘Pipe Dreams’ opens the record with a dose of serotonin with it’s added touch of uplifting chimes and soulful tone. This rush of playful tranquility is further complemented by Mushonga’s vocals.

‘In A Galaxy’ is the eagerly waited follow-up to the singer’s 2014 debut album, ‘The Wild, The Wilderness’. It’s tracklist blasts rhythmic ska beats with specs of futuristic pop and harmonic vocals – a charming return for the musician.

Throwing theatrical vocals on a dance beat ‘For A Fool’ is rhythmically similar to spicy album track ‘ Hey Coach’, a cut styled in androgynous vocals and buoyant sound effects. Title track ‘In A Galaxy’ swirls in spacious synths with dissonant and breathy vocals from Rina. Whilst tastefully swinging in reggae acoustics, the singer advertises her authentic background as she crafts a cocktail of varied music cultures and techniques into each track.

‘In A Galaxy’ has an extra-terrestrial feel to it, but it’s also quite a joyus and playful ride. ‘4Qrtrs’ dropped as a single last year, and tampers with mechanic-electro beats – collecting a wholesome and fruity carnival vibe.

Album closer ‘Jungles’ ripples together tropical guitar riffs and husky spoken word lyrics. Tastefully pieced together, ‘Jungle’ concludes ‘In A Galaxy’ with chopped and screwed sound productions and juddering beats, a wholesome way to complete an emphatically creative album.

8/10

Words: Laviea Thomas

