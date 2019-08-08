Rick Ross - Port Of Miami 2

Rick Ross firmly took his place as a Miami legend, and laid the groundwork for one of the greatest dynasties in modern rap in the process, with the release of his seminal, platinum-selling, number one-charting debut album, 'Port Of Miami'.

Now, nine albums later, he’s back where it all began, and after a lengthy wait we’re finally able to listen to what he’s been putting together for album number ten: 'Port Of Miami 2'.

Dropping one day after the 13th anniversary of the original, over 15 tracks Rozay works with a whole host of talented artists, old and new, including: Gunplay, Summer Walker, Dej Loaf, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, Ball Greezy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Denzel Curry.

His right hand MMG lieutenant Meek Mill is also featured on 'Bogus Charms' while previously released singles such as the customary hype track 'Act A Fool' featuring Wale (which is guaranteed to go off at festivals next year) and 'BIG TYME' featuring the iconic ad libs of Swizz Beatz, are not left on the cutting room floor.

It’s a well-known hip-hop fact that Drake and Rick Ross have undeniable musical chemistry having created countless hits together ('Stay Schemin’, 'Diced Pineapples', 'Aston Martin Music'), and they can add another one to their collection with their second song of the summer and early album highlight 'Gold Roses' which originally dropped as a single, too.

The late, great, Nipsey Hussle also makes a posthumous appearance on the album alongside Teyana Taylor on 'Rich Nigga Lifestyle' giving a verse that is that much more poignant after the rappers untimely passing.

'Port Of Miami 2' shows Renzel with his pen at his sharpest, his beats at their grandest and his coveted guest verse spots at their most impactful. Over a decade at the top of the rap mountain has seen the MMG icon have his ups and downs, (including his most recent low which saw him having seizures which he talks about on 'Vegas Residency').

But on what is his tenth studio album, he proves why he’s achieved such longevity in the fickle game that is rap. Tracks such as 'Turnpike Ike' showcase the four-time Grammy nominee at his very best, while his willingness to delve into topics outside of his luxurious lifestyle add a depth and gravitas to the record that make it a worthy successor to the original thirteen years on.

8/10

Words: Aaron Bishop

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.