Rema - Rave & Roses

Part of a generation who are making international intersections between Nigerian music and the world, Rema is the country’s latest icon, a true all-rounder who refuses to be hemmed in. Debut album ‘Rave & Roses’ is a bold undertaking – 16 tracks, and 59 minutes of music – and it underlines his talents, while still leaving room to explore.

‘Divine’ is a refreshing opener, packed with spring energy and seductive optimism; ‘Calm Down’ echoes this, while ‘Hold Me’ is an interesting mix up between Rema’s West African impulses and 6LACK’s American bombast. Indeed, features are used sparingly on a record where Rema shines brightest of all – eschewing the necessity of employing Big Name Guests, he instead re-asserts his own voice, and it’s a bold move.

Mid-album highlight ‘Love’ certainly backs up this confidence, a stylish roller built around stadium-level production. That said, it doesn’t all land – the urge towards breadth leads to a slight over-reach, with moments like ‘Soundgasm’ and ‘Carry’ not quite connecting.

When ‘Rave & Roses’ does land, though, it fully depicts Rema as an artist working on a trans-continental scale. Diasporic connections are nurtured – check out AJ Tracey’s slot on ‘FYN’ for that London-Lagos link up – while the impeccable, relentlessly consistent production flutters between afrobeats, alte, hip-hop, and more.

A project that pits Rema in full 360, ‘Rave & Roses’ is an assured debut, one that is delivered with remarkable confidence. A key aspect in Nigeria’s golden generation, he’s opening doors for others to follow, and using music to chart stories that have been avoided for too long – it’s a voice, and an album, worth listening to.

8/10

Words: Robin Murray

