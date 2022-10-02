Raveena - Asha's Awakening

On her sophomore LP, the Queens-based vocalist delivers a sun-soaked wanderlust framed under airy R&B, lush South Asian grooves and futurist pop.

When we last heard budding songbird Raveena on her 2019 debut studio record ‘Lucid’, she left quite the impression. The 12-track LP was the culmination of years of stellar EPs and singles—namely 2017’s ‘Shanti’—resulting in a triumphant, introspective honeycomb of cosmic R&B.

After dispensing one single last year (‘Tweety’), fans of the Indian-American singer were early anticipating what's next for the 27-year-old star. All too often in music, we hear about the mythological “sophomore jinx”, and how it stifles even the most promising artists. Fortunately, some of Raveena's best work can be found on her latest album and major-label debut, ‘Asha's Awakening’.

The former of the two tracks is a pint-sized earworm boasting a romantic narrative core and rumbling drum patterns ripped straight out of a Bollywood score. The latter is distinctively more hip hop sounding in its approach. While featuring a similar nucleus to the previous track, ‘Secret’ is undoubtfully bolder, with Raveena’s flirty demeanour and Staples’ slick and magnetic flow making for a complementary pairing.

Assuming the role of Asha for the majority of the album—an intergalactic empress from an ancient realm—Raveena coaxes the album in her signature psychedelic musings. This is best illustrated through the Asha Puthli collaboration ‘Asha’s Kiss’. On the track, Raveena uses the six-minute passage to craft a dream-like soundscape that would underscore a PlayStation 2 high fantasy adventure set above the clouds.

The album’s midpoint features the spoken-word interlude ‘The Internet Is Like Eating Plastic’, where Raveena gets on her soapbox to discuss the complexities and double-edge sword of internet culture. Although the track is inoffensive and somewhat thought-provoking, clocking in at two minutes and some change, it does feel undercut by the subsequent, more superior intermission ‘Arrival to the Garden of Cosmic Speculation’.

Glancing through the tracklist, ‘Kathy Left 4 Kathmandu’ is a cut that particularly stands out from the rest. The track is home to sharp guitar licks and funk-driven instrumental exemplary of Raveena's otherworldly musicality. Seriously, how are this many layers packed into a two-minute song?

Arguably, the first half of the album is stronger than its concluding chapters. With songs like the indie-pop leaning ‘Mystery’ and neo-soul-submerged ‘Circuit Board’ standing out as stronger compositions, compared to ‘Love Overgrown’ and album-closer-turned-mediation session ‘Let Your Breath Become a Flower’.

Overall, ‘Asha's Awakening’ is a sterling project from front to back. Part romance epic, part sci-fi R&B dreamcatcher, Raveena sounds better than ever before. Although the 13-minute closer teeters on the lengthy side, the album is conceptually and artistically fleshed out from front to back. This album wasn’t made to be dissected by playlists and shuffled around with. This is the kind of album you play on a summer afternoon on an ornate vinyl player imbued with dust particles. Like Sade before her, Raveena’s record is probably enjoyed best from front to back. If our predictions are correct, this album will likely amass a cult following and be remembered fondly years from now.

It's no question ‘Asha's Awakening’ has secured Raveena’s spot amongst alt-R&B’s leading pioneers and boundary-pushers. The album is bold, eccentric and proudly rooted in classical South Asian traditions, whilst sounding fresh and accessible at the same time.

8/10

Words: Niall Smith // @niallsmith28

