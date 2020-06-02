Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - SHYGA! The Sunlight Mould

Whilst 2019’s ‘And Now for the Whatchamacallit’ was recorded amidst a chaotic schedule of live performances around the world, 2020 and the pause in normality granted them a new, calmer life in which to write this new instalment. Such a drastic juxtaposition of environments has led to these unwavering complexities to weave through the collection, creating something worthy of the weird and wonderful Psychedelic Porn Crumpets name.

Singles ‘Mr. Prism’ and ‘Tally-Ho’ set the bar high and as per usual, the band have delivered. With the high energy psychedelic haze that metamorphosises around anything this band touch, their exploration of complexities forever surprise. “I guess I’ll never know the reason why I feel so vacant...” they ponder in 'Tripolasaur', after listing the copious amounts of alcohol that touched their lips in an attempt to regain self-autonomy. All set to a track that requires a moshpit and a sticky floor as soon as possible.

Where we once thought the band's world was one we may never grasp, here we are living in the very paradox that they exist within. We’ve tried all the alcohol and still feel vacant because 2020 has been the biggest drag of our lives. And such stress unites with excitement as we become the very embodiment of an album we have longed for. In fact, it almost didn’t matter what ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mould’ contained, as long as it was quintessential Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

Words: Megan Walder

