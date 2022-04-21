Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - Night Gnomes

Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets fifth studio album ‘Night Gnomes’ is one warmly welcomed by fans. Their previous album ‘Shyga! The Sunlight Mound’ was a mainstay amongst the Clash team, with the band presenting themselves once again as a well-drilled outfit rich in twisted riffs and splurged time signatures. Whilst ‘Night Gnomes’ embraces a plethora of new sounds and concepts that make it distinct from the aforementioned album, it still maintains an overarching complexity and sonic ambition that listeners of old and new can revel in.

A highlight of the album is without doubt ‘Acid Dent’, a sound lurched from disaster that leads the body of work to anthemic heights. The track is awash with fuzz and distorted vocals. drawing from a kaleidoscope of influences that seamlessly pivot from vintage 60s sounds to contemporary psych. The track depicts a raw sense for escapism, leaning into the effects of psychedelics, as McEwan takes listeners on a trip of his own: “My goodwill 'Drugs are bad for you kids' song. And to be perfectly honest they probably are. But good luck telling that to the youth of today I tell ya! It's not like that safe ‘60s pot we used to smoke. Not like the prescribed methamphetamine us ‘50s housewives were doing! Not like that Cretic Wine us Romans would devour.”

‘Bubblegum Infinity’ is a great talking point on the album, positioning itself as a track that sits in between the two previous eras for the band, alluding to what comes next. It's an album the band can certainly walk away from with real pride, fans without doubt will welcome this stellar return. ‘Bob Holiday’ meets the heights of ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’ and ‘Acid Dent’, sending listeners to celestial heights. Whilst tracks like ‘In Dream Out’ fade into the discography, the bulk of the album are strong hitters. Bravo, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - we cannot wait to see you live in the UK this summer.

8/10

Words: Josh Crowe

