Portico Quartet have basically not put a foot wrong since 2006, but new album ‘Memory Streams’ is their strongest and most enjoyable in a decade.

As expected those signature motifs appear, vanish and reappear, but they are tinged with darkness and melancholy.

Closing track ‘Immediately Visible’ sums up this new song-writing ethos perfectly, as luscious melodies, scattershot drumming, lurid horns and glorious hang drums exude from the speakers.

Everything is tighter, and tauter, yet you’ll experience the same sensations you felt the first time you heard Portico Quartet.

‘Memory Streams’ is mesmerising. It feels familiar, but is ultimately new and exciting.

8/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

Dig it? Dig deeper: Outside Broadcast, The Comet Is Coming, Yadasofi

