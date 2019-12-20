Porridge Radio - Every Bad

Porridge Radio have not only written the album of their careers but possibly of the year too.

Their new project ‘Every Bad’ is full of the catchy songs that are overflowing with lo-fi ramshackle post-punk guitars and uplifting vocals.

And if that wasn’t enough to make you fall in love with this rickety quartet wait until you hear the lyrics. Dana Margolin sings of love, loss, redemption, and most importantly, inclusion like no other.

The album’s takeaway message is at its clearest on ‘Lilac’. After a lethargic start, the track slowly builds tension through wonky melodies and weary guitars, until Margolin delivers the project’s finest lyrical moment: “I don’t want to get bitter. I want us to get better. I want us to be kinder. To ourselves and to each other”. With each repetition her intensity builds until it erupts as a mantra for the maligned.

‘Every Bad’ is a war cry to be compassionate, especially with ourselves.

9/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

Dig it? Dig deeper: Hanya, Young Marble Giants, Lazy Day

