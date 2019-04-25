Pixx - Small Mercies

There’s an air of the ‘80s about Hannah Rodgers’ sophomore Pixx album.

It’s a record awash with retrograde synthesisers and wonky pop hooks, that sees her step away from the more insular electronic tones of ‘The Age of Anxiety’.

Whilst there’s a glistening sheen to the new wave bop of ‘Peanuts Grow Underground’, Rodgers uses her platform to submerge herself in a spectrum of vibrant sounds, taking in everything from the pounding electro of ‘Funsize’ to brutalist warbling in ‘Duck Out’, whilst flirting with thrashy post-punk on ‘Bitch’.

‘Small Mercies’ is the sound of a songwriter learning to flex her creative muscles in new ways, as with a wry smile Rodgers inhabits a uniquely crafted persona on each track. Meandering through a diverse range of themes she touching on everything from gender-based power hierarchies and religion to the threat of environmental destruction; a bold shape-shifting vision from a burgeoning young artist, eager to prove her mettle.

The end result is a rewardingly eclectic mix, if not slightly discombobulating.

7/10

Words: Rory Marcham

