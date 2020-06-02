Pillow Queens - In Waiting

Dublin all-female four-piece Pillow Queens have released their debut album ‘In Waiting’ and, in doing so, have introduced a unique and moving new guitar sound onto the music scene. They pull from many varied influences to create their music. They burst on to the scene after meeting on a basketball court in Ireland and have been much loved ever since. It really feels like their moment is here. ‘In Waiting’ has been independently released via Pillow Queens Records.

Opener ‘Holy Show’ is serene and comforting. “I’m still a baby,” lead vocalist Sarah Corcoran sings soothingly. It’s a heartfelt, almost heartbreaking, track which describes ‘The Fear’; a feeling most of us can relate to. ‘Child Of Prague’ is (one of many) highlights on the record. It’s more upbeat than the previous track, ‘Holy Show’ with catchy harmonies. Hit single ‘Handsome Wife’ is an uplifting number where their passion really shines through in feisty vocals and soaring solo guitar riffs.

In ‘Liffey’ we hear the lyrics, “Someday you’ll have my head on a silver plate”, intensely visual lyrics from the band. Again, their lyrics are incredibly heartfelt and visceral. Emotional and frank, Pillow Queens go on to discuss loss in another hugely popular track,‘Brothers’ (“I love my brothers and my brothers love me”).

This is a debut album packed full of songs to love and adore. ‘In Waiting’ is perfectly crafted. Their songs are honest and gripping but with a positive twist on them. You can’t go wrong by giving ‘In Waiting’ a spin.

Words: Narzra Ahmed

