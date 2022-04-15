Phoebe Bridgers' 'Sidelines' Is A Subtle About-Turn

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her new song 'Sidelines'.

The songwriter has been teasing a new move on social media, and the new song will appear in the upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Conversations With Friends .

Stylistically 'Sidelines' takes the American artist beyond the borders of 'Punisher' while still speaking directly to her audience.

The drifting keys and subtle vocal effects recall Bon Iver, with Phoebe Bridgers having penned an essay for the re-issue of Justin Vernon's luxurious second album.

The string arrangement certainly ties 'Sidelines' to her previous work, while the striking lyrics - simple and affecting - are marked by subtlety.

"Watch the world from the sidelines / Had nothing to prove," she sighs, before finding full realisation: "Now I know what it feels like / To wanna go outside / Like the shape of my outline..."

