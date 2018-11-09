Pale Waves - My Mind Makes Noises

A sensational singles band, the sheer adrenalin rush of Pale Waves’ outsider pop benefits from the depth offered by the full-length format on stellar debut album ‘My Mind Makes Noises’.

‘Eighteen’ is the pristine opener, while ‘There’s A Honey’ and ‘Noises’ follow hot on its stiletto heels. Battle-hardened by lengthy tours across the land and beyond, Pale Waves bring that energy into the studio on a crisp, effervescent debut LP.

‘Television Romance’ remains a high point, while ‘Kiss’ has a photographer’s eye for snapping the point when love becomes serious. ‘Red’ and ‘Black’ underpin Pales Waves’ commitment to both melodic flair and monosyllabic song titles, and both end up etched on your mind.

Ending with the gothic scenes of ‘Karl (I Wonder What It’s Like To Die)’ this record feels like a beginning – a picture not entirely in focus, but somehow you can’t rest your eyes away. Outsider pop has rarely seemed so glamorous.

7/10

Dig This? Dig Deeper! The Cure, Paramore, Japanese House

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.