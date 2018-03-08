Our Girl - Stranger Today

Bursting at the seams with plenty of fuzzy guitar and shoegaze tracks, ‘Stranger Today’ is a superb debut album that perfectly encapsulates the band’s chemistry.

With the group’s members being best friends in person, this affinity is aptly reflected in the music, with the lyricism perfectly complimenting the oftentimes anthemic melodies, perhaps most apparent in tracks such as ‘I Really Like It’, which perfectly captures modern romance.

With lead singer and guitarist Soph Nathan also providing guitar for The Big Moon, some might be quick to draw comparisons between the two, however, besides the intuitive lyricism and musical camaraderie of the members, there is not much to directly compare, though this should not put off fans of The Big Moon.

Wonderfully engaging from the first line of opener ‘Our Girl’, this cracking debut mirrors the nuanced nature of modern life with equal parts noise and softness.

8/10

Words: Jumi Akinfenwa

Dig it? Dig deeper: Goat Girl, The Orielles, Sorry

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.