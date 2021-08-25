Oscar Lang - Chew The Scenery

The album art of Oscar Lang’s debut album depicts him as a surreal, colourful, pencil illustration striking a cosmic chord. One of those earth-shifting, heart-flipping amalgamations music lovers can appreciate regardless of what your tastes might prefer sonically.

As far as the accompanying sounds are concerned, it’s clear Lang has been building towards working with primary colours over muted palettes for quite sometime. Reuniting with Liverpudlian Rich Turvey (Blossoms, The Coral, Courtneers), what you hear inside the album is certainly more vivid than the gooey, acoustic bedroom pop that first got him signed to indie megalabel Dirty Hit two years ago as a blonde, floppy-haired teen.

He’d perfected the formula with finesse - drawling, rhymings vocal postcards about transitional moments, backed self-produced pianos, guitars. What comes next carries that obsessive knowledge with the desire to speak on broader matters with a more bombastic assortment of sounds. Glitchy takes on tech, modernity, that mostly land well. Post-heartbreak anthems that even get a bit orchestral in the right places.

In 'Chew The Scenery', Lang loosens his grip on executive creative control to burst open the scope in which he harnesses his ambitions. The 21-year old signed to indie titans Dirty Hit two years off the back of his obsessive musical finesse, and a lot has changed since, for the better. It’s a more mature approach to the same array of observational life landmarks that make Lang charming to start with.

Here lies thirteen jolting, scuzzy, observational guitar jams packed with gusto. Fans will get the best of both worlds very early on in 'I Could Swear', a melting pot of clean, Brian Wilson inspired melodies propelled forward by some deliciously grimey guitars.

The debut could be served better by sending some of the more under-developed ideas that follow to the chopping block - tracks like 'Headphones' and 'Yeah!' are a double whammy of infantile and lad-rock that do not serve the album’s overall vision well. More so when you consider the notable tenderness that makes your ears prick in the songs that follow - 'Quarter Past Nine’s fresh take on the age old “is he something I’m not?” line of questioning is a standout for this reason. It’s easy to want more of it, only to be offered a lukewarm snapshot next.

With echoes of everything from PIXIES to Declan McKenna, what Lang lacks in refinement he makes up for in a very obvious encylopedic knowledge of guitar music. His ambition and obsession with producing more cosmic chords will, with no doubt, make his second full-length a more radical, enjoyable listen.

7/10

Words: Shannon McDonagh

