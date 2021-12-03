Nubiyan Twist - Freedom Fables

2020 was a wild year. When the world feels increasingly unfamiliar, it’s important to find moments of solace. A moment to smile. A moment to dance.

Nubiyan Twist’s latest project offers this joyful escape. ‘Freedom Fables’ is a blissful mix of latin, soul, jazz and highlife – a fusion of musical styles that provides a timely reminder for us all to unify. Feeling stressed? Try a dose of this head swinging funk.

This is the type of record that should be blasted over a sun-drenched festival crowd. Summer 2021? Here’s hoping.

Dig This? Dig Deeper! Fela Kuti, KOKOROKO, Ibibio Sound Machine

7/10

Words: Angus McKeon

