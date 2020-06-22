nothing,nowhere. - Trauma Factory

Seemingly, on an ongoing quest to keep moving, and never stand still, nothing,nowhere. inspires others as much as he enjoys the inspiration he can take from the people he talks with.

Even during the ongoing global pandemic the Vermont based artist has maintained engagement with fans around the world, and the rapper, songwriter and multi-faceted storyteller has been looking to further strengthen the community he is part of, making sure everyone is included. - In a time where isolation is almost the norm, and some artists, rather understandably, have become more withdrawn, Joe Mulherin’s methods seem to been the exact opposite, he carried on speaking to fans, and it appears to be paying dividends.

Providing some unique treats, he utilises social media in innovative ways. Last year’s filming inside his house in Vermont enabled view of rooms, garden and studio HOMECOMING – At Home With… nothing,nowhere.

Earlier this month he lit a fire, boiled snow water for peppermint tea making in the middle of the woods, while sharing intimate, personal messages from fans. An idea of originality and purity for sure, one that’s likely to remain unmatched. Similarly, ‘isolation assembly’ from May last year, where he performed a set in nature, represented a crisp example. - Describing the title of his new album ‘Trauma Factory’, he said “It’s a play on Buddhism, is part of life, and there is some type of beauty in that.” A collection of songs written in a baffling time, the record tackles the idea of accepting the present and following your “true north through the pain suffering of human life.”

nothing,nowhere.’s intention to create an album unrestricted by genre shines through this project, as he incorporates elements of post-punk, new wave, hard rock, electro-pop, folk and more. While fifteen tracks could seem rich, each song averages no more than two to three minutes.

Treats are numerous, ranging from the electropop-like moment of ‘lights’ and the alt-rock feel of ‘buck’ and ‘upside down’. Including the lyric “I needed a place for the pain, the grieving, the loving”, ‘pain place’ is a memorable moment. Featuring London artist MISOGI, mesmeric and emotional harmonies encounter poignant electro beats.

The anthemic nature of emo, alt-rock energy of ‘fake friend’ produces a boost, while the Rage Against the Machine-like ‘death’ is as angry a track as they come. ‘blood’ is a mesmerising instant. With some inspiration taken from Joy Division and the Cure, it features singer and rapper KennyHoopla, representing a distinct moment. Apparently, the song took only twenty minutes to write.

While human suffering or pain isn’t joyous, the special craft of nothing,nowhere. most certainly is, and ‘Trauma Factory’ is a splendid occasion for celebration.

8/10

Words: Susan Hansen

