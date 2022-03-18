Normani's 'Fair' Is A Soulful Jewel

For a moment it felt as though Normani was on the cusp of something huge, but then she pulled back from the brink.

A string of singles in 2019 saw the Fifth Harmony icon blazing a solo trail, and singular stardom seemed to hers for the taking.

Since then, she's become something of a mystery, allowing her absence to imbue her soulful work with a retrospective intensity.

The past few weeks have seen Normani trail her return, with social media turning into an inferno at every subtle hint.

New single 'Fair' ends the wait for fresh material, and it's a vivid, alluring jewel, the work of an artist in total control.

The HARV-produced track shifts into its emotional chorus, with Normani's confessional lyricism discussing a toxic relationship, and her inability to escape.

She asks: “Is it fair that you moved on, ‘cause I swear that I haven’t...”

Shot through with emotion, 'Fair' has a velvet touch, but underneath lies a bottomless well of feeling.

She explains...

“This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back.”

Out now, 'Fair' was accompanied by a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

