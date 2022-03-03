Nilüfer Yanya - Painless

If West London songwriter Nilüfer Yanya’s debut album ‘MISS UNIVERSE’ was marked by a perpetual restlessness then new LP ‘Painless’ is, by comparison, much more lived-in, settled, and rested. It’s a confident return, one that pits her dreamy, sonorous elements against a willingness to experiments, and absorb other voices and approaches into her own.

‘the dealer’ is a clipped, urgent intro, while ‘L/R’ drops the tempo for a kind of 80s leaning zero gravity workout. ‘stabilise’ matches the bright vivacity of Yanya’s guitar lines against dry production, lending the track a unique intensity, as her words tumble over one another.

‘midnight sun’ is one of the record’s most direct and endearing moments, the sound of a songwriter coming into bloom. By way of contrast, though, the heartbroken ‘try’ pushes Nilüfer Yanya to the limit, and the songwriter responds with one of her most endearing, open, and adult vocal performances.

Closing with the reflective ‘anotherlife’, ‘Painless’ feels a step beyond Nilüfer Yanya’s debut album. A song cycle that touches on identity, loss, and the path through it all, it’s one marked by maturity and a growing awareness of the potency of her own talents.

8/10

Words: Robin Murray

Dig This? Dig Deeper: Talk Talk, Mitski, The xx

