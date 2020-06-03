NCT 127 - NCT #127 Neo Zone

One of the first K-Pop groups to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart – NCT 127 – have finally dropped their sophomore album, 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'. Some pre-released music gave listeners clues that the album would be very R&B/pop-influenced – something SM Entertainment groups are known to pull off well.

Months before the album release, the group gave fans a gift – literally. The music video for 'Dreams Come True' is additionally titled ‘Gift Song’ on YouTube, and here appears as the album's final track. The song and video paid homage to ‘90s R&B, featuring intense softbox lighting, all black get-ups and VHS video vibes.

The opening track on the album is the mid-tempo’d ‘Elevator’. It boasts the same upbeat catchiness as a tune you’d hear in a Forever 21 dressing room and fail to Shazam before it ends. It’s a funk-pop track that gives listeners a certain vibe to look forward to as they delve into the project.

‘Kick It’ – one of the album’s “A-side” tracks – appropriately references Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon, Hero and Kill Bill, filled with martial arts-charged lyrics and imagery. Its reminiscent of NCT 127’s previous hit tracks, utilising their familiar electro-hip hop stylings.

For K-Hip-Hop fans, ‘MAD DOG’ and ‘Sit Down’ might be more up-to-speed. The two tracks feature a hip-hop sub unit of Mark and Taeyong, two members who also do double duty in another SM Entertainment group, Super M. These definitely fall in line with NCT 127’s overall image, but feel somewhat thrown into the mix of the album to tick the rap box, rather than making sense as part of a coherent project.

In addition to that original gift song, 'Dreams Come True' , there are several slower-paced songs on this new project, with varying levels and iterations of pop and '90s-inspired R&B, such as 'Pandora's Box', 'Day Dream', 'Love Me Now', 'Love Song', 'Not Alone', 'White Night' and 'Boom'.

Not to be confused with NCT Dream's similarly titled track 'Boom', NCT 127’s version the first of the several previously mentioned soft pop songs on ’NCT #127 Neo Zone’. One of the track’s composers is Bazzi – an LA-based producer known for his hit-making prowess. With a few listens, his unique approach to pop becomes increasingly evident. This collaboration between him and NCT 127 works perfectly, especially in comparison to some of the collabs their peers have embarked on.

Overall, ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone’ is sure to please NCTzens and new fans alike. To some, it may seem like the album lacks a certain cohesion, but in reality that’s just the nature of K- Pop. This new project blends and takes influence from different genres, particularly pop, R&B and rap, in true, inimitable K-Pop fashion.

8/10

Words: Debbie Aderinkomi

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.