Natureboy Flako - Theme For A Dream

Natureboy Flako is the moniker of Chilean-born Dario Rojo Guerra, who sets out on an ‘exploration of the human inner space’ on his second full-length album. At times it’s so visceral that you’d have to call it an unbridled success on that front. The interlocking melodies, synth stabs and unrelenting percussion on opener ‘From The Shadows’, for example, hit you right in the chest and stay there.

At times though, it feels entirely extra-terrestrial. The album’s quieter moments (‘Stream Of Being’, the middle eight from ‘Traummaschine’, and especially closing track ‘Wolkenos’) certainly don’t seem of this earth at all.

In this context, the album’s title makes complete sense. Have you ever had the kind of dream where you’re somewhere very familiar, but the details aren’t based in reality at all, or vice versa? If not, ‘Theme For A Dream’ will give you exactly that experience. It’s a shifting, mind-bending odyssey that is as challenging as it is relatable.

7/10

Words: Lewis Lister

- - -

- - -

