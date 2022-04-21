My Idea - Cry Mfer

Releasing an album under any circumstance is no small feat, but add chaos to the mix and you’ll know the turbulence that tested My Idea’s working relationship in the recording of their debut 'Cry Mfer'.

The duo, Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes), joined forces in the autumn of 2020, their collaboration culminating in an initial EP 'That’s My Idea'. Heading into the sessions for 'Cry Mfer', their sonic prowess was met with shaky ground that left them questioning what they mean to one another “in the midst of a bunch of other chaos” according to Nate.

Now able to forgive each other, and Lily moving back to her hometown of Hudson with a newfound sobriety, 'Cry Mfer' is the tale of two musical minds spiraling through a pop process, and finding a creative catharsis out the other side. The album oozes humorous honesty and a truly human self-awareness, which can be attributed to Lily’s lyrical intent and vocal delivery, laid across the duo’s self-ascribed truth-or-dare-pop.

Atop a sea of lush swelling strings and a playful earnest, the album’s loopy title track introduces a kind of constancy that comes with choosing to move forward, and a vocal distance reflecting one’s outer critic. While this distance is in part contrasted by the direct nature of Moldy Peaches-esque ‘Not Afraid Anymore’, country road-tripping ‘Pretty You’, and indie-pop folk closer ‘Yr A Blur’, the album’s charm and charisma is apparent across the board, and is perhaps the glue that best binds the material together.

My Idea dive deep into a twee renaissance with the on-the-nose sexual awkwardness of ‘Breathe You’, the naive doo-doo-dooing in ‘Baby I’m The Man, and the hyper-pop/Ting Tings crossover of ‘I Can’t Dance Part 2’. While for the most part a genuine sense of humour successfully cuts through an otherwise OTT twee whitewash, vocoder-laden inclusions lack a necessary humanity and tend to detach from intended honesty.

That said, the album comes into its own when tracks are gifted their own distinct edge; the self-aware answer machine grunge of ‘Lily’s Phone’ and the cut-and-paste patchwork quilt of ‘Popstar’, the latter utilising satisfyingly retro orchestra hits.

While undeniably sweet on a surface level, 'Cry Mfer' is a clear reaction against the self-seriousness that runs rampant throughout indie music, and while its conception proved challenging for My Idea, this debut is a clear sign that specific working relationships can bear remarkable fruit.

6/10

Words: Kieran Macdonald-Brown

